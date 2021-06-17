GoodGym Portsmouth is partnering up with the Great Get Together to host a Great Walk Together event.

This will not only bring people together socially as part of the UK-wide movement of the Great Get Together, but will also celebrate MP Jo Cox s #MoreInCommon message.

The walk will take place from South Parade Pier on Sunday, June 20, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

A previous Great Get Together. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Numbers are capped at 30 so those interested in taking part will need to sign up.

The walk aims to combine the social benefits of seeing and talking to people with the mental health benefits of being outside and the physical benefits of walking.

Those who are interested but anxious about being around people are invited to contact the group and let them know that they need extra space.

Children take part in a previous Great Get Together

Anyone who wants to come for a shorter period of time is also welcome.

This year marks the fifth Great Get Together, which was an initiative set up in 2017 following the murder of Jo Cox.

It is now a project of The Jo Cox Foundation, which works to bring together people and organisations to build the fairer, kinder and more tolerant world the late Jo Cox believed in.

GoodGym is an organisation with groups in 58 areas across the UK, which aims to combine regular exercise with helping communities.

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: ‘We’re excited that this year’s Great Get Together comes at a time when people are looking forward to coming together again and making new connections in Portsmouth.

‘We are delighted that the local GoodGym group is holding two Great Walk Together events - celebrating both the Great Get Together and Refugee Week - on Sunday, June 20 so that people can enjoy getting to know new people in a safe way.

‘We would encourage anyone interested to get involved, simply head to their website to sign up.’

The Great Get Together event will also mark Refugee Week, which this year has the theme of ‘We Cannot Walk Alone’.

Find out more about the Great Get Together at greatgettogether.org/2021.

Search ‘Great Walk Together Portsmouth’ to find the GoodGym link to sign up.

