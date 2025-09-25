Watch as we go behind the scenes at Goodwood Revival to find out more about one of the event’s most popular races - the Settrington Cup.

The Settrington Cup is one of the most highly-anticipated and hotly-contested races at Goodwood Revival.

For the Settrington Cup, children aged between four and eleven race Austin J40 pedal cars down the Pit Lane Straight.

A number of celebrities have been involved with the Settrington Cup, with Christian and Geri Horner's son and Jenson Button's children competing in the last few years.

Scrutineer Alex Kinsman said: “I've got the dubious task of looking after all the pedal cars and all of the drivers and all of the eager parents.

“They built 32,000 of these cars between 1948 and 1971 as a rehabilitation program for disabled minors in South Wales. Back in about 2011, the idea was mooted that the junior title of the estates, you've got Duke of Richmond and Gordon, Lord March and then Lord Settrington. He didn't have a race named after him. So it's the junior title, let's have a junior race. And lo and behold it came to pass that in September 2012, 28 cars I think it was lined up for the inaugural Settrington Cup.”

The inaugural Settrington Cup took place at Goodwood Revival in 2012. | Habibur Rahman

Sonia Cross, whose daughter competes in the Settrington Cup, said: “We've come here because my dad used to be a bike racer and so we know a few of the people in the Barry Sheene Memorial Race and we've watched some of their children doing the race.

“We had to try hard and find a car first of all and then we bought this car four years ago, but she was too small for it, she couldn't actually reach the pedals so we had to wait until she could and she's competed the last two years here.”

Alex said: “Last year I had Christian and Geri Horner's son. For the hour and a half that it takes from sort of 10.30 through to midday during the racing period, it doesn't matter whether you're Jenson Button or Geri Halliwell, you're mummy and daddy and you are watching and cheering on your child and the joy for them comes through and the worry. I've been told that walking up the grid with your son is worse than sitting on the grid waiting for a proper motor race at Le Mans or an F1.

“It's the best race of the weekend. It is pure, unadulterated joy from the children. Without exception, the biggest cheer is for the winner of the Settrington Cup. People just love it.”