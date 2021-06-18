A Gosport family has been handed £2,500 in compensation after chasing Vivid housing association for 18 months about the condition of their home. Picture: High Street Solicitors

The ‘distressed’ Gosport family, with two children and a pet dog, won the settlement after chasing Vivid Homes for 18 months over poor conditions at their house.

Solicitors acting for the family, who do not want to be identified, said they lived with mould in two bedrooms and in the kitchen.

There were mouse droppings in the bathroom, and water damage to the bathroom floor and walls.

There was no thermostatic control for a radiator in the dining room, no radiator in the kitchen – and in one bedroom a window could not be opened.

As a result of the chasing the family felt ‘ignored’ by the housing association and instructed High Street Solicitors based in Liverpool who won compensation and forced Vivid to bring the conditions up to scratch.

In a statement via the solicitors’ firm, the family said: ‘The disrepair issues within my rental property were becoming unbearable with the lack of heating, ventilation and subsequent mould spots.

‘Due to High Street Solicitors’ professionalism, the disrepair issues were resolved with the housing association, meaning I was able to be compensated and all the works were brought up to the correct legal standards.’

A Vivid Housing spokeswoman apologised and said: ‘We’re sorry to our customer that these issues have taken longer to resolve.

‘We understand that the issues experienced by the family were concerning and frustrating to deal with and we recognise that they deserve better.

‘We take all reports of issues within our properties seriously and follow a process to ensure repairs are resolved as quickly as possible.

‘After being contacted by the family, we began to investigate the issues and agree a plan of action with them and the building owner.’

She said the association would learn and take action from the situation.

High Street Solicitor’s housing head of department, Larissa Ellis, said: ‘It’s unacceptable that in the 21st Century we are continuing to see paying tenants of social and council landlords living in inhabitable conditions.

‘Tenants are complaining of disrepair for years, with sometimes no action from their social or council landlord and months of being ignored.

‘Tenants are therefore left with no option but to seek legal advice, to ensure their properties are brought up to the correct legal standards.

‘We aim to remove the stress that the tenant is facing by communicating with the landlord directly, ensuring that all outstanding repairs are completed whilst also securing compensation for any losses.

‘We are urging those living in poor living conditions to contact us to pursue legal action.’

