Gosport fire: Demolition crews remove roofs at Hill Park Road as residents return to site to meet surveyors
Firefighters have now left Hill Park Road in Gosport after a fire damaged eight houses on the evening of Wednesday, June 19. Gosport Borough Council are now overseeing the scene as demolition crews remove the remainders of roofs that are in danger of collapsing.
While families are still not able to go back into their homes, they have returned to the site today (June 21) for a meeting with surveyors and loss adjustors to assess the full extent of the damage. The council have put the families in touch with the British Red Cross who are able to provide assistance psychological support, amenities and emergency cash.
A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson detailed the role that they have played so far, and gave an update on the current situation. They said: "The council housed one family on the night of the fire as they had nowhere else to go at the time.
"Residents are unable to return home or retrieve belongings due to fire damage making the properties unsafe to access. The site was handed over to the council by the fire department at 3pm yesterday (June 20) as there was no further risk of fire.
“Demolition crews removed roofs from two properties and are back on site today to remove the rest of the roofs as there is a danger of them collapsing. Southern Electric is on site removing two properties from the grid, having removed another five yesterday. Transco turned all gas off in the properties yesterday. Residents have also returned to view the site where they are meeting with building surveyors and loss adjustors to assess the damage."
