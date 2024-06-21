Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are still not allowed in their homes following a devastating fire in Gosport as demolition crews remove roofs in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters have now left Hill Park Road in Gosport after a fire damaged eight houses on the evening of Wednesday, June 19. Gosport Borough Council are now overseeing the scene as demolition crews remove the remainders of roofs that are in danger of collapsing.

Fire crews handed the site over the Gosport Borough Council at 3pm on June 20 with the risk of further fire removed. | Sarah Standing

While families are still not able to go back into their homes, they have returned to the site today (June 21) for a meeting with surveyors and loss adjustors to assess the full extent of the damage. The council have put the families in touch with the British Red Cross who are able to provide assistance psychological support, amenities and emergency cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Residents are unable to return home or retrieve belongings due to fire damage making the properties unsafe to access. The site was handed over to the council by the fire department at 3pm yesterday (June 20) as there was no further risk of fire.