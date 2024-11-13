Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 1,200 runners will put through their paces on Sunday (November 17) when they take part in this year’s Gosport Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking in a route connecting Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent, the popular event is set to make a return starting at 10am and expecting to finish at around 1pm.

It starts at Browndown Road and follows a route through Privett Road, Portsmouth Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West, Salterns Road, around Salterns Park, along the Promenade, Portsmouth Road and finishing in Browndown Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Half Marathon route | Gosport Half Marathon

Spectators are advised that the best spots to cheer on the runners will be on Lee-on-the-Solent promenade between Elmore and Monks Hill Car Parks which runners will pass.

Road closures also will be in place in Browndown Road from 8.30am to 2pm, Salterns Road from 10am to 12.45pm, Privett Road (westbound) from Grange Road roundabout to Browndown Road from 9.50am to 12.30pm with the eastbound carriageway remaining open.

Young runners are also invited to take part in one of two smaller events which start and finish at Bay House School. There is an under 12 children’s Fun Run which will start at 9am and is a distance of 1km, and an under 17 Challenge Race which will start at 9.15am and is a distance of 2km.

The start of the Gosport Half Marathon

For all the children and young people there will be a mass warm up starting at 8.45am with entry into either race costing £2 payable by cash on the day. To enter these events download and complete the form by clicking here. Once completed please email the form to [email protected] by Friday, November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main race car park is signposted from the B3333 Privett Road and is situated on private land in Browndown Road, with alternative parking along the seafront car parks in Stokes Bay. There is also spectator parking along the seafront at Lee-on-the-Solent and at The Hovercraft Museum with free entry and parking behind (off Daedalus Drive).

For more details visit gosporthalf.org