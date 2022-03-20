Gosport police ask owner of a silver 'mum' necklace found while on patrol to get in touch

POLICE have asked the owner of a silver 'mum' necklace found while on patrol to get in touch.

By Fiona Callingham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 5:47 pm

A Gosport officer discovered the jewellery today (March 20).

The team will keep hold of it until they find out who it belongs to and have urged the owner to reach out to them via their social media pages.

Read More

Read More
Gosport police take on unusual job using 'unorthodox' methods to rescue two seag...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The necklace found by Gosport police

Via Twitter, Gosport police said: ‘This necklace, modelled by one of our bobby buddies, was found by one of our PCs earlier today.

‘If it's yours, or you know who belongs to, please pop a comment below. Until then, Bobby will take good care of it for you.’

Visit twitter.com/GosportPolice or facebook.com/GosportPolice to get in touch.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

GosportTwitterPompey