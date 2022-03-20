Gosport police ask owner of a silver 'mum' necklace found while on patrol to get in touch
POLICE have asked the owner of a silver 'mum' necklace found while on patrol to get in touch.
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 5:47 pm
A Gosport officer discovered the jewellery today (March 20).
The team will keep hold of it until they find out who it belongs to and have urged the owner to reach out to them via their social media pages.
Read More
Read MoreGosport police take on unusual job using 'unorthodox' methods to rescue two seag...
Via Twitter, Gosport police said: ‘This necklace, modelled by one of our bobby buddies, was found by one of our PCs earlier today.
‘If it's yours, or you know who belongs to, please pop a comment below. Until then, Bobby will take good care of it for you.’
Visit twitter.com/GosportPolice or facebook.com/GosportPolice to get in touch.