The Peel Common Residents Association is a voluntary organisation set up to protect and serve the needs and concerns of the residents who live among the 544 privately-owned properties on Peel Common.

The organisation does everything from ensuring the maintenance of each expertly manicured lawn, flower bed and footpath to challenging proposed works that may affect the residents’ health and safety and general quality of life.

One of the sculptures Picture: Alex Shute

Formed around nine years ago, all 11 members of the association contribute to the preservation of the Peel Common Estate, providing residents with a haven of wildlife and 30 acres of landscaped walks and established trees without the interference of traffic.

The association, which employs Clive Lightfoot and his team of four gardeners to tend to the estate, have just begun a series of tree carvings that turn old and damaged trees that are beyond saving, into delightful works of art.

Association chairman Roy Wilkinson, said; ‘One of the residents was walking with his wife past part of a tree trunk that had been left after a tree needed to be cut down, and he suggested that we change it into a carving.’

Clive contacted Paul Sivell, a wood sculptor and environmental artist based on the Isle of Wight. Using condemned trees as his canvas Paul has now created three unique sculptures which stand on Peel Common.

The carvings, which run into an average of £900 per tree, are based on local interests and the association welcomes suggestions for the proposed artworks via their website or the newsletter posted to residents on the estate.

‘The response has been very good, the residents love it, it’s really unique and not what you would normally find on an estate’, Roy said.

Maintaining a theme of wildlife, the carvings form many shapes and sizes and the Association has already chosen the stump for Paul’s next project and is open to suggestions on its design from the public.

One of the Peel Common carvings Picture: Alex Shute

Health and safety officer of the association Dave Vallance said; ‘None of us want to see a tree felled to a worthless stump and our policy is keeping the tree in the community in a way that continues to bring joy.’

To find out more about the Peel Common Residents Association visit peelcommonresidents.co.uk