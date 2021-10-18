If they ran in the Junior or Mini events on Saturday, then they could be featured in our gallery.
You can see all our best photos below.
MORE: 38 best photos from the Great South Run, Thousands gather at Southsea Common for 5K, Junior, and Mini races
The gallery features action during the events and afterwards as participants celebrate taking part – as well as a few who finished with the trophies at the end.
Make sure to click through all the pages to see the full gallery.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Page 1 of 1