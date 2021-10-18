Big smiles for these three youngsters during the junior race. Photo: Peter Langdown

Great South Run 2021: 18 fantastic photos from the Junior and Mini runs in Portsmouth

DID your little ones take part in the Great South Run this weekend?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:02 pm

If they ran in the Junior or Mini events on Saturday, then they could be featured in our gallery.

You can see all our best photos below.

The gallery features action during the events and afterwards as participants celebrate taking part – as well as a few who finished with the trophies at the end.

Make sure to click through all the pages to see the full gallery.

1. Great South Run

The junior boys pictured dashing from the starting line. Photo: Peter Langdown

2. Great South Run

A team of runners in the junior girls race cross the finishing line - dressed as ham and cheese and a sliced avocado. Photo: Gary Tiller

