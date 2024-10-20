Organisers of The Great South Run may feel vindicated as the wet and windy conditions that were forecast came to fruition. However, that did not stop lots of runners heading to Southsea as previously planned.

Many of them donned the t-shirts of the charities which they have been fundraising for over the past few months. Some even wore their race numbers which would have marked their times if the event had gone ahead.

Despite the weather, there were a lot of smiles on show as the runners completed what they had been waiting months for.

Here are 18 pictures of the runners in the rain:

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

The wind threatened to take a gazebo with it.