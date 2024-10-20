Great South Run 2024: Hardy runners brave the wet and windy conditions despite the event's cancellation

By Joe Williams
Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:24 BST
Hundreds of runners took to Southsea this morning despite the wet and rainy conditions which saw a popular running event get cancelled.

Organisers of The Great South Run may feel vindicated as the wet and windy conditions that were forecast came to fruition. However, that did not stop lots of runners heading to Southsea as previously planned.

WATCH: Hardy runners brave the wet and windy conditions

Many of them donned the t-shirts of the charities which they have been fundraising for over the past few months. Some even wore their race numbers which would have marked their times if the event had gone ahead.

Despite the weather, there were a lot of smiles on show as the runners completed what they had been waiting months for.

Here are 18 pictures of the runners in the rain:

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

1. Runners brave the elements

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Runners braved the wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

2. Runners brave the elements

Runners braved the wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled.

3. Runners brave the elements

Runners hit the streets in wet and windy conditions despite The Great South Run being cancelled. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The wind threatened to take a gazebo with it.

4. Runners brave the elements

The wind threatened to take a gazebo with it. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

