Hundreds of runners took to Southsea this morning despite the wet and rainy conditions which saw a popular running event get cancelled.

Organisers of The Great South Run may feel vindicated in their decision to cancel the event as the wet and windy conditions that were forecast came to fruition. However, that did not stop lots of runners heading to Southsea as previously planned.

The video shows the high winds that are currently hitting the coast. At one point runners are pushed to the side by the wind as a gazebo threatens to blow into the street.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the runners braving the conditions.