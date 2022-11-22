Hampshire fire service issues reminder about having working carbon monoxide alarms

With the rising cost of living putting many families under pressure, the risks of CO poisoning are being highlighted by Hampshire fire service during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week. ‘We’re shining a light on the need for households to make sure fuel-burning appliances – such as boilers and gas fires – are properly installed and maintained,’ the authority said in a statement.

‘People living in rented homes should know that new regulations mean their landlords must fit CO detectors in any room used as living accommodation containing a fixed combustion appliance, excluding gas cookers.

John Amos, group manager Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Group manager for prevention, John Amos, said: ‘Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer as you can’t see it, taste it or smell it. Poisoning from carbon monoxide can occur when any fuel-burning appliance, such as a boiler, gas fire or central heating system has not been properly installed, maintained, or if there is a lack of ventilation.

‘Make sure you have a working carbon monoxide alarm in the same room as any heating appliance which doesn’t run off electricity.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, feeling dizzy and sick, tired and confused, being sick and/or having stomach pain, and having shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Get out into the open air or open the doors and windows to ventilate the room.