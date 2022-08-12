Crews from across the county were called to tackle a large blaze in a field in Overton.
Read More
The 800-tonne pile of straw was well-alight, with fire engines, water carriers and Land Rovers responding to the scene at about 6.30pm yesterday.
Most Popular
-
1
Fareham dog walker and trainer Ian 'Wiggy' Symes thought to be killed by XL American Bully breed dog
-
2
Man dies after dog attack at Hillson Drive recreation ground in Fareham - owner is arrested
-
3
Police have found a missing Southsea woman
-
4
Royal Navy warship based in Portsmouth is due to set sail on a three-year mission to maintain the security in Gulf
-
5
Police update over Leigh Park dog attack that left girl, 3, seriously injured
The blaze had spread to the adjoining field, as crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland creating a firebreak. Jets, hose reels and beaters have been used throughout the duration of the operation. The incident has been scaled down with around 15 firefighters continuing overnight, working to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters joined forces with New Forest rangers to tackle a fire involving heather, gorse and trees.
Hythe and Beaulieu were called to an area of woodland off Northgate Lane, Beaulieu, just after 2pm.
The fire started after a campfire or barbecue was lit.
Other calls included:
- Three fire engines and one Land Rover were mobilised to a standing crop fire at farmland in Hawkley, Liss.
- An unattended bonfire in a garden in Buffins Corner, Odiham, was put out by firefighters using buckets of water.
- Approximately three acres of grass, fields and woodland were involved in a fire off Chalky Lane, Dogmersfield, near Hook. Crews from Fleet, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Rushmoor, Bordon and Andover attended.
- One fire engine and a Land Rover were sent to Durley Street, Durley, to put out a fire involving woodland, undergrowth and peat.
- Two unattended bonfires were found at a derelict building in Peewit Hill, Bursledon. Crews from Southampton attended.
- A large area of standing crops was severely damaged following the outbreak of a fire in Laverstoke. Two fire engines, two Land Rovers and a water carrier were sent. The farmer assisted by creating fire breaks.
- Fire crews were called to a farmer’s field in Stoke Charity just before 5pm. Hose reel jets and beaters were used and the farmer used a cultivator to create fire breaks. Multiple 999 calls were made to report the incident.