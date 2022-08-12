Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from across the county were called to tackle a large blaze in a field in Overton.

The 800-tonne pile of straw was well-alight, with fire engines, water carriers and Land Rovers responding to the scene at about 6.30pm yesterday.

800 tonnes of straw caught fire in Overton, Hampshire Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze had spread to the adjoining field, as crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland creating a firebreak. Jets, hose reels and beaters have been used throughout the duration of the operation. The incident has been scaled down with around 15 firefighters continuing overnight, working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters joined forces with New Forest rangers to tackle a fire involving heather, gorse and trees.

Hythe and Beaulieu were called to an area of woodland off Northgate Lane, Beaulieu, just after 2pm.

The fire started after a campfire or barbecue was lit.

Hythe and Beaulieu were called to a fire in woodland off Northgate Lane, Beaulieu, just after 2pm, which started after a campfire or barbecue was lit Picture: HIWFRS

Other calls included:

- Three fire engines and one Land Rover were mobilised to a standing crop fire at farmland in Hawkley, Liss.

- An unattended bonfire in a garden in Buffins Corner, Odiham, was put out by firefighters using buckets of water.

- Approximately three acres of grass, fields and woodland were involved in a fire off Chalky Lane, Dogmersfield, near Hook. Crews from Fleet, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Rushmoor, Bordon and Andover attended.

- One fire engine and a Land Rover were sent to Durley Street, Durley, to put out a fire involving woodland, undergrowth and peat.

- Two unattended bonfires were found at a derelict building in Peewit Hill, Bursledon. Crews from Southampton attended.

- A large area of standing crops was severely damaged following the outbreak of a fire in Laverstoke. Two fire engines, two Land Rovers and a water carrier were sent. The farmer assisted by creating fire breaks.