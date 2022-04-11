Crew from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) will take on the daunting Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – known as the world’s toughest row – in December.

Rowing from the Canary Islands off Africa to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, the team hope to raise as much money as possible for Solent Mind and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Craig Sadler, from Cosham Fire Station, and Stu Vince, station manager for Redbridge, Totton, Hythe and Lyndhurst, will take on the challenge together, with Adam Bundle from St Mary’s Fire Station in Southampton as first reserve – after swapping places with Craig.

Firefighters Adam Bundle, Craig Sadler and Stu Vince displayed their rowing skills at Portsmouths Gunwharf Quays along with their boat, Patience and their firefighter colleagues.

Adam said: ‘I know that Craig and Stu will absolutely smash this challenge.

‘I can’t think of a better and more deserving person to pass the baton on to.

‘It’s been an honour and a privilege to be involved in our positive mental health campaign and I’ll be there to help the guys finish this challenge.’

On Saturday the trio made an appearance and Gunwharf Quays, along with other colleagues and their boat Patience to promote the event.

Along with Adam and Stu, Craig is also trained as a mental health first aider within HIWFRS and is familiar with taking on epic challenges having trekked to Everest Base Camp with a team of firefighters in 2019.

Away from the fundraising, the team’s ongoing campaign sees them delivering mental health first aider courses, training staff and raising awareness of mental health in the workplace.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is known as the world’s toughest row. It takes place over 3,000 nautical miles of treacherous, shark infested waters from San Sebastian in the Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua and Barbuda.

Throughout the journey, the team are likely to battle severe sleep deprivation, 20ft waves, salt sores, huge calorie deficits, hallucinations, minimal shelter and homesickness – particularly on Christmas Day.