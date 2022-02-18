Concerns have been raised by Citizens Advice Hampshire about how residents will be able to cope with ever-increasing living costs.

It comes as inflation reaches 5.5 per cent, and while energy prices look set to increase by £693 per year for the average household.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people are already struggling with household bills. Picture: John Devlin

Council tax is also set to increase in Hampshire, with the county council, police and crime commissioner and fire service all announcing tax hikes for residents.

Jo Hillier, CEO of Citizens Advice Hampshire, says more people are asking them for help now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: 'Demand for support from Citizens Advice across Hampshire is now at a 'red alert' level.

'We are very busy delivering crisis support to individuals and and families - referrals to food banks, advice on emergency one-off grants and fuel vouchers or energy grants.

'Hampshire residents are seeking one-to-one support from Citizens Advice more now than any other point during the pandemic.'

The government has announced a £200 discount on energy bills in autumn for electricity customers - but this will be paid back over the next five years - plus a £150 council tax rebate for those in band A-D properties.

A total of £144m has also been given to local authorities to support households who need help but are not eligible for a council tax rebate.

But Citizens Advice fears these temporary solutions will not help households that are already counting pennies.

SEE ALSO: Watch as huge waves crash onto the seafront in Southsea during Storm Eunice

Jo said: 'People seeking advice on managing their energy debts has escalated over the past two months.

' Advisors are spending time reviewing people's budgets to see where savings can be made but with prices rising for the majority there is nothing left to cut - households are facing enormous pressures.'

The East Hampshire branch of Citizens Advice alone is expecting to provide emergency financial support to more than 400 families over the winter.

Some energy companies are also offering support for households struggling to pay their bills.

Energy trusts, harship funds and more are available via most mainstream energy suppliers for those who find themselves in difficult times.

For more information people can go to citizensadvice.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron