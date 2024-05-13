Hampshire police called as pedestrian seriously injured in Gosport Stoke Road car collision

By Joe Buncle
Published 13th May 2024, 12:37 BST
Emergency services rushed to a Gosport Road after a car collision left a man seriously injured.

A male pedestrian was injured this morning after he was struck by a silver Ford Focus this morning (May 13). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the scene.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.33am today (13/5) to a report of a collision on Stoke Road, Gosport. This involved a silver Ford Focus and a male pedestrian, who suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.”

