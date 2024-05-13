Hampshire police called as pedestrian seriously injured in Gosport Stoke Road car collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services rushed to a Gosport Road after a car collision left a man seriously injured.
A male pedestrian was injured this morning after he was struck by a silver Ford Focus this morning (May 13). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the scene.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.33am today (13/5) to a report of a collision on Stoke Road, Gosport. This involved a silver Ford Focus and a male pedestrian, who suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.