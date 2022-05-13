Motorists report being stuck in traffic to leave the Asda store near the Purbrook Way roundabout, after a large articulated lorry broke down on the roundabout at around 11am.

But while cars have had to wait to leave, streams of vehicles have been allowed to enter the supermarket car park – building up a large back-log of traffic, according to one irate shopper.

Martin Ward, from Hayling Island, said he planned to spend no more than five minutes in the store running errands – but he’s spent more than an hour and a half waiting to drive home.

He said: ‘There are a lot of people getting out of there cars, very frustrated.

‘It looks like it will take another hour to get out.

‘Every access road is completely blocked.’

Driver report queues of over an hour to leave the supermarket car park.

Despite the chaos, Martin said he had not seen any staff or police directing traffic to turn around before entering the supermarket car park and adding to the congestion – with cars still ‘streaming in’.

He said: ‘What I would have wanted to have happened is someone down at the roundabout with a sign saying ‘traffic hold up’.’

The lorry has now been removed from the roundabout, according to Martin.