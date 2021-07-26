The new Rowans Hospice store at 54 West Street will welcome customers from tomorrow.

Today, the team held a small celebration ahead of the opening.

Carol Milner, director of people services and income generation, said: ‘Today we had staff members and invited guests to come to try out the shop in readiness for opening tomorrow.

Inside the new shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It was brilliant, lovely - we had some really positive feedback.’

Operating from Monday through to Saturday each week, the store promises to be a one-stop shop for the community.

It will stock pre-loved homewares, bric-a-brac, clothing, shoes and accessories.

Staff Carol Milner, Katie Green, Rhiannon Jury and Robyn Bowers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Carol said: ‘We’re proud of the presentation of stock and the openness of the shop.

‘We do ladies and gents clothes, but also bric-a-brac and homeware.

‘People will visit the shop for the experience, and see it’s a really nice place.

‘It’s delightful, a really bright shop - it’s all preloved items presented to a really high standard.

Staff Carol Milner, Katie Green, Rhiannon Jury and Robyn Bowers with mayor of Havant, Rosy Raines and CEO of Rowans Hospice, Ruth White. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Everything is colour coordinated and at very good prices.’

The hospice is a local charity providing specialist end of life care and support to patients with life-limiting and progressive illnesses resident in the wider Portsmouth area, as well as offering support for their relatives and carers.

All care is given without charge, and 90 per cent of income is generated through retail shops, fundraising events and donations.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in unprecedented financial losses for the charity.

Rowans Hospice saw its schedule of fundraising events cancelled overnight, and a number of its retail shops permanently closed as a result.

Now, the charity is on the long road back to recovery with the opening of the West Street store, which follows last week’s opening of a new Rowans Hospice shop in Park Gate.

Carol added: ‘This new Havant shop will help us to reach into the community in terms of the hospice work.

‘Everyone that donates to us could potentially have a connection to us as a hospice.

‘We’re in need of more volunteers in this lovely new shop, so come along and have a chat with the manager.’

