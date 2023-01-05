Havant's Dynamo Youth Theatre members are preparing for their performance of 'Our Day Out' in the summer at The Pallant Centre
It is curtains up for Dynamo Youth Theatre in Havant as they take to the stage.
Young people are excitedly anticipating taking to the stage in their upcoming performance, ‘Our Day Out’, which will take place between July 4 and July 7.
The musical play is based on the book by Willy Russell, and will be performed at the The Pallant Centre in Havant, with all performances starting at 7.30pm.
There will also be an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on July 7.
The play unravels the story of underprivileged children being taken on a day’s outing by their teachers to a café, a zoo, a castle and a beach.
The performance is a celebration of the joys and agonies of growing up, whilst also foreshadowing their depressing present and future to come.
Andrew Bowker, founder of DYT, said: ‘We hope the community of Havant and surrounding areas will come to see the show and support our young people who have worked so hard on this production.
‘We are also looking for new members so if you are interested in performing, please come along to the show and speak to me in the interval to find out more.’
Dynamo Youth Theatre is a charity, run by volunteers, that was established 41 years ago, by Andrew, with the aim of presenting young people the opportunity of getting involved with the performing arts. The youth theatre is for young people aged 11 and onwards and since establishing the charity, there have been former members who have gone on to work in the industry.
Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for under-18s and are available from dynamoyouththeatre.com