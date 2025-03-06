A woman who campaigned for a new post box to be installed in Hayling Island is over the moon after it was installed last week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Gay, 83, of Havant Road, wrote countless letters to the Royal Mail as well as to local counsellors and Alan Mak MP when her local post box was sealed in July 2023. Nearly two years on she is delighted to see that a new post box has been installed in the location where she suggested.

(left to right) Keith Sutton (83), Marka Cubberley (79), Ursula Chase (78) and Maria Gay (84) celebrate the installation of the new Stoke Village post box. | Sarah Standing

It is seen as a great victory for Stoke residents in Hayling Island, many of whom are elderly and struggled to walk to the next nearest post box a half a mile away. Maria said: “It is the most wonderful, exhilarating feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been deprived for two years now and having to try and find people that would post cards for us. At Christmas time it was a nightmare, so it is absolutely wonderful.”

The new post box has been installed on the corner of Copse Lane, a site earmarked by Maria in her many letters to the Royal Mail. She said: “It is going to be an absolute godsend for us because we nearly all are elderly and having to get a lift, catch the bus, or get in a car just to post a letter, has been an absolute nightmare. It has been a very long campaign. I have written so many letters and emails, I never envisioned I would be writing so many.

“I kept trying to point out that there was an ideal place on the corner of Copse Lane for a post box that would not be dangerous for any postman to stop at and for people to post their letters. Eventually at the end of February, beginning of March last year, the previous CEO of Royal Mail wrote to me and said it would be installed.”

Local resident Maria Gay campaigned for Royal Mail to replace the Stoke Village post box which had been sealed in June 2023. She has described the new one as a "godsend". | Sarah Standing

While there has been much delight with the new post box, which is the first in Hampshire to have the new CRIII cypher of King Charles, it has also brewed somewhat of a political storm. Havant Conservative MP, Alan Mak, has credited Royal Mail’s U-turn to his “intervention”. In a letter to The News he stated it is “indisputable that my involvement as MP caused Royal Mail to alter its position and agree to reinstate the Stoke post box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP credited the efforts of the campaigners but stated they were “unsuccessful in getting a firm commitment for installation of a post box.” The letter was sent following a backlash online to Mr Mak’s article submitted to The News where some questioned the extent of his involvement.

Maria worked closely with Cllr Paul Gray, and Labour Cllr Mark Coates. The latter of which claimed it was “laughable” to suggest Mr Mak led the campaign.

The spat has distracted from what was fantastic news for Stoke Village residents, whoever is to be credited. Drawing a line under the issue, Maria is delighted to finally be able to walk to her post box. Residents have already come up with an affectionate name for it. Maria said: “The previous post box we called post box Lizzy and this one we have named C3PO.”

She added: “I really want to say that we couldn't have done a lot of it without the wonderful help of councillors Paul Gray and Mark Coates.”