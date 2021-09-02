Hayling Island Kitesurfing Armada in 2019. Picture Ian Hargreaves (220619-10)

Hayling Island’s Kitesurfing Armada Festival 2021 will boast a new bigger site and more exciting music line-up than ever, led by ‘90’s band Dodgy.

Playing host to the British Kitesurfing Championships, the event from September 10-12 will welcome big names from the ever-growing world of kitesurfing.

Among those attending will be professional kitesurfer Lewis Crathern while world champions and international riders Aaron Hadlow and Ruben Lenten will also be present.

Renowned brands including Duotone, North Kiteboarding and Cabrinha will be there to showcase and demonstrate the very latest kitesurfing equipment.

Festival-goers can expect delicious festival food, live music featuring an exciting DJ line-up, as well as entertainment including slacklining, circus skills, power kite sessions and beach yoga.

Local schools will be encouraged to visit on Friday to the Big Schools Day to learn more about sustainable wind energy and discover ways to take care of the planet.

The festival site will operate a zero single-use plastic policy encouraging visitors to take advantage of reusable festival cups.

A space on site will once again be made for special guest Nellie - the plastic-guzzling fish from local charity Final Straw Foundation.

This year’s event will be partnered with Barratt Homes which is launching a new collection of homes on the island in Autumn 2021 and wants to support events in the community.

Tammy Bishop, Barratt Homes sales director of the Southampton division, said: ‘We want to support the communities in which we’re building, and it’s fantastic that we can support this world-class event for local people.‘After events like this have had to be postponed during the pandemic, it’s wonderful that people can get back together for some festival-filled fun.’

Tickets are available now at kitesurfingarmada.co.uk

