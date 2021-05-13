'Heavy delays' after multi-vehicle crash on M27 this morning at peak junction

A LANE has been blocked with ‘heavy delays’ building after a multi-vehicle crash on the M27 this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 9:02 am

The incident happened eastbound at junction 9 Park Gate just before 8.30am.

Delays of around 15 minutes were reported.

A multi-vehicle crash eastbound at junction 9 on the M27 is causing heavy delays

Travel service Romanse posted on Twitter: ‘One lane remains blocked at junction 9 due to a multi-vehicle RTI (road traffic incident), heavy delays building of approx 15 minutes.’

