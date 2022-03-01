Olga Kravchenko, the founder of Musemio and Southsea resident, has family stranded near Kyiv, including her 10-year-old sister.

The entrepreneur, 27, has joined peaceful protests in London against the Russian invasion, and has supported humanitarian projects in the country.

Despite all of that, she still feels distressed about not being there physically to help her family, and thinks other Ukrainians feel the same.

She told The News: ‘It still makes us feel guilty that we are not there to help.

‘There is a lot of guilt, but everyone I know is doing whatever they can.

‘Every time I feel like I’m about to have a breakdown, I can’t cry yet because I feel like I’m in shock.

‘I just stop myself because I’m not there and I’m safe. My pain, fear, and me being afraid is nothing in comparison with people who are still there.’

Ms Kravchenko said she can still contact her mum, grandma, dad and sister, but can’t say for certain if they are safe from harm.

She added they have access to food, water and ‘semi-comfortable’ conditions, but are scared to move due to the uncertainty caused by the fighting.

They are frightened to leave their shelter, and Ms Kravchenko said there is ‘a lot of panic’ in the capital.

Many Musemio employees in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv – with some of them still volunteering to work if they are able to.

With the uncertainty around her family, and many employees still in Ukraine, Ms Kravchenko is emotionally overwhelmed by the situation.

She said: ‘I’m hoping to see my family again and I’m sure they can get out of there.

‘I just don’t know when.

Generally, you just feel like you live in some kind of void.

‘I stopped checking the news yesterday, I couldn’t take it.

‘I check it once a day, and I’m relying from my family and team for news at the moment.’

Many Portsmouth and Gosport based charities and volunteers have been preparing to send aid to Ukraine, with local residents rallying behind the cause.

Ms Kravchenko is appreciative of the support, but the thought of supplies not making it to desperate families once it crosses the border ‘terrifies’ her.

She’s encouraging local businesses associated with Ukrainian employees and companies to ‘switch your empathy levels up to the maximum’ and support them.

The entrepreneur also advised them to hire freelancers in the region and give companies flexible deadlines.

Ms Kravchenko also implores people to donate in any way they can, as she sees the invasion as a threat to democracy itself.

She said: ‘People need to take personal responsibility for supporting Ukrainians.

‘It’s scary, and I understand that, but it’s not just a war against Ukraine.

‘It is a war against the entire democratic world.

‘No one could imagine in the 21st century, in the middle of Europe, that we would have a full on invasion.

‘People shouldn’t feel like it shouldn’t touch them.

‘I’m not encouraging people to fight, but to support Ukraine through donations, and support your local networks who are sending aid to the country.

‘Every small act of support matters.’

