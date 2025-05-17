Donald Trump Jr and Nigel Farage were spotted in Portsmouth for a glamorous black-tie event on Friday evening at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Fireworks sparkled in the sky as the Spinnaker Tower was lit up on Friday evening | Terry Standing

Locals were stunned to see American's First Son and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson make an appearance alongside Nigel Farage at the iconic location.

The trio were in the city for the 250-year celebration of Britain's oldest gunmaker John Rigby & Co. Don Jr is a Rigby customer and a hunting enthusiast who is thought to be one of the most influential people in the gun industry in America.

The exclusive event was held on historic warships HMS Victory and HMS Warrior, where the American couple's armoured cars were spotted. Fireworks sparkled in the sky while the Spinnaker Tower was also lit up during the evening.

Nigel Farage told MailOnline: “Don is a Rigby customer, a great British firm celebrating their 250th anniversary. I support manufacturing excellence.”

Celebrations featured a cannon salute between the ships after guests enjoyed a lavish gala dinner aboard Warrior. Notable speakers were said to include The Earl of Yarmouth, William Seymour, according to the Mail.

Mr Farage previously visited Portsmouth in June 2022 as part of GB News’ Farage at Large show ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. He appeared at The Rifle Club in Goldsmith Avenue as part of his hour-long show on that occasion where he spoke of Portsmouth’s “greatness” as a naval city that was the epicentre of Britain’s success.

Mr Farage now also has his own personal model at Southsea Model Village as a detractor of green energy. The model village recently backed a campaign to support green energy with Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan also having his model as a supporter of green energy.