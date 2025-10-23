Here’s why emergency services were seen at Southampton Airport today

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:34 BST
Here’s why emergency services were seen at Southampton Airport today.

Southampton Airportplaceholder image
Southampton Airport

The airport moved to calm any concerns after emergency crews were spotted at the site today.

Fortunately the emergency vehicles were not needed for a real life incident - with them instead undergoing training.

A spokesperson for Southampton Airport, speaking ahead of the training, said: "Today, our team will be conducting training on the airfield between 10am and 2.30pm.

"You may see several emergency vehicles; please be assured this is part of the exercise and not a cause for concern."

