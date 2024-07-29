The Hilsea Lido is constantly changing as of late as it undergoes major renovations as part of a multi-million pound regeneration project that is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund. The project as the outdoor pool will welcome a range of new changes including new chnaging rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

In order to get the pool back to its former glory, the Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and the contractors, Beard. There has been a major update following the progress at the site as workers have now added weight to the base of the pool structure. This is required because the water table is pushing the pool upwards, which damages the structure – the extra weight will counteract this. Over the past week, the team have already poured 450mm of concrete into the bottom of the pool to start forming the base and pressure release wells have been fitted.

The team have also recently exposed the lagoons, which will stay in place to form the gradual walk ways into the pool. The lagoons were previously concreted over – but they will now be utilised so that youngsters can get in and out of the water safely, rather than jumping into a depth of 1.4m of water. The pictures also show how the team have been busy digging for the drainage system they are going to put in.

Here are 7 pictures of the progress being made at the Hilsea Lido:

