An “original” Gosport pub that is one of the oldest coach houses in the south has been sold after its long-term landlords called time at the bar after 25 years last weekend.

The Clarence Tavern

The Clarence Tavern, one of the “original” pubs in the town, said goodbye to its long term custodians Patrick and Teresa Kirby.

The Clarence Road boozer was put up for sale by pub group owner Punch Pubs & Co - and has now been sold by estate agent Savills for £325,000. Questions remain over what is next for the pub but there is good reason to believe the venue will continue in similar fashion.

A Punch Pubs & Co spokesperson said: "We would like to thank our publicans for their hard work and dedication to the Clarence Tavern throughout their tenure and wish them all the best for their future. We can confirm that following a review of our estate, the pub no longer fits in our long-term plans and has been sold."

The company went on to tell The News the owners are keeping the same licence for the venue, therefore permitting food, drink and entertainment.

A description of the pub on its website, which remains live, said: “The Clarence Tavern is one of the oldest ‘coach houses’ in the south of England and one of Gosport’s original watering holes. We serve ‘good pub grub’ as mentioned in the Good Food & Pub Guide and are well known for our range of real ales.

“With its own function room there is always something going on and now with our three-ensuite bedrooms it just about has everything with a guaranteed warm welcome.”

In a social media post announcing their decision to retire earlier this month, Patrick and Teresa said: “It is with huge sadness that after 25 years, we are finally calling time at the Clarence Tavern. We have loved our time at the pub dearly and will miss you all.

“We have a treasure trove of goodies at the pub and not enough room to take everything with us so we’re holding a street sale outside the pub on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July. Come and grab yourselves a bargain.