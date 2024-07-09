Landlords at one of Gosport's oldest pubs call time at bar after 25 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Landlords of a “loved” Gosport pub have called time at the bar after 25 years.

The Clarence Tavern, one of the oldest pubs in the town, will say goodbye to its long term custodians this month. The Clarence Road boozer will be holding a street sale outside the pub over the weekend of July 20/21 for punters wanting a “bargain” and memory from the last quarter of a century.

In a social media post announcing their decision, Patrick and Teresa Kirby said: “It is with huge sadness that after 25 years, we are finally calling time at the Clarence Tavern. We have loved our time at the pub dearly and will miss you all.

“We have a treasure trove of goodies at the pub and not enough room to take everything with us so we’re holding a street sale outside the pub on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July. Come and grab yourselves a bargain.

“We hope you will join us for a goodbye tipple (or 10) over the next couple of weeks and we’re already looking forward to spending time with you on the other side of the bar instead.

Lots of love & craic, Patrick and Teresa.”

Punters responding to the post thanked the landlords for the good times. One said: “Great landlords, great pub with lots of fond memories.”

Another wrote: “I came in a stranger and left as a friend. Thanks for all you've done for me over the years. You’re not just the landlord and landlady of my local but my friends. So I'll just say thank you love you and i'll see you when I’m in Winchester. Happy Retirement, big love.”

Another posted: “Had so much fun on every trip over. The bar staff are so friendly, the hospitality was top class. So many good memories.”

A fourth added: “Very sad to see it go, many happy memories that I'll cherish forever and many that I can't remember.”