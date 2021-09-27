History of RNAS Daedalus is displayed on new boards as 200 homes are completed

Sales manager at Abri Martine Sneddon, Conservative councillor for Lee West Cllr John Beavis MBE, Mayor of Gosport Cllr Mark Hook, principal project officer economic development and regeneration at Gosport Council Ian Bridges, executive managing director Wates Residential Helen Bunch, senior development manager, Homes England Jeremy Herring

The board was revealed at a ceremony to mark the completion of Daedalus Village, a housing development of 200 homes on the site.

The board was researched by a local member of Lee residents and Gosport Society and joins the recent interpretation boards along Lee seafront to illustrate the history of the area.

Cllr Mark Hook, Mayor of Gosport unveiled the site on Wednesday along with councillors and Wates Residential, the development company.

Mayor Gosport Mark Hook and Helen Bunch from Wates

The Mayor said: ‘I'm pleased to have been part of this celebration event that marks the official opening of the Village and that celebrates the history and bright future of the area.

‘The creation of new homes and the local community engagement has offered a positive boost for the local people and the economy. I'm looking forward to watching the local community enjoy the benefits Daedalus Village will bring.’

Daedalus was a historic Royal Navy Air Station that served as a seaplane base during the First World War.

It later became the main training and administrative centre of the Fleet Air Arm and played a vital role in Operation Overlord on June 6th 1944, when it was the busiest UK airfield during D-Day.

The site was decommissioned in 1996 and fell into disrepair before being acquired by Homes England.

Wates Residential was chosen to deliver the scheme, which has created 120 homes and 80 affordable homes.

Wates Residential also recruited a workforce made up of 41 per cent local people and engaged with 839 young people via educational and training programmes.

Helen Bunch, executive managing director at Wates Residential, said: ‘Our goal was to help transform a historic landmark which had fallen into disrepair into an attractive and authentic development that reflects the historic character of the area, and we hope the community at Daedalus can enjoy the heritage board that celebrates its incredible past.

‘The project not only delivers much needed new homes for local people, but our aim was to help build a lasting legacy for the area through working with the local community and increase education, training and skills opportunities for local people.

‘We are really looking forward to continuing our work at Daedalus and help secure a viable future for the Daedalus Village development and the wider local community.’