Poverty charity HIVE Portsmouth have formed a new group to ensure the voices of disabled people are heard. The disabled advisory group – established and run by disabled people – will work proactively to identify issues and causes of concern from people with physical conditions.

It will also act as a sound board for location organisations looking for advice. Lorna Reavley, chief executive of HIVE Portsmouth, said: ‘We know that there are key issues which are raised time and time again by those with physical disabilities.

Aggie Weston House in Edinburgh Road, the site of a new Hive Portsmouth hub.

‘Employment, access, transport and benefits are all common themes when it comes to the challenges that people want to see addressed in the city. There’s a real need for this kind of group in Portsmouth, bringing together people who are passionate about highlighting the challenges facing disabled people who have physical impairments.’

The aim of setting up the group is to improve access and service for those with physical disabilities. Its being funded through the charity as part of its commitment to support disabled people in the city, and make any changes to improve their lives.

The disability advisory panel will contain at least ten people. They will carry out transport and access assessments, decide on what work needs to be prioritised and discuss transport and access issues with organisations.

Ms Reavley added: ‘We want to hear from disabled people with a range of impairments including sensory impairments, people who of all ages, people from all walks of life, to ensure that this group is as effective and inclusive as possible in steering positive changes.

HIVE Portsmouth is set to open a new hub in Aggie Weston House, Edinburgh Road. They received £250,000 funding from BAE Systems. The new hub will open in early 2023, and it will be dedicated to assisting local charitable and voluntary organisations – allowing them to share facilities, collaborate on projects and reduce costs.