HMS Queen Elizabeth, which left the city on November 10, is due to sail past Old Portsmouth at around 5.45pm this evening.

She arrives back from a three week deployment at the head off a powerful Carrier Striker Group as part of Operation Achillean, which has seen Royal Navy on patrol and training exercises across Europe.

The Royal Navy Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth passes Southsea Castle as she leaves Portsmouth harbour to deploy to northern Europe with Nato allies on Thursday November 10, 2022. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Among her trials and exercises has been flight operations of cutting-edge F-35B Lightning jets from 617 Squadron, with sailors onboard nearby ships posting videos of the jets impressive take-off flights from the aircraft carrier.

Sister ship HMS Prince of Wales remains in Scotland, where she is undergoing repairs after she suffered a broken propeller shaft near the Isle of Wight in August.

