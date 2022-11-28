HMS Queen Elizabeth: Watch Royal Navy aircraft carrier show off her hi-tech miniguns as she continues sea exercises
NOT to be outdone by her fellow Royal Navy warships, HMS Queen Elizabeth has shown off her state-of-the-art miniguns as she continues exercises at sea.
HMS Queen Elizabeth, which left Portsmouth on November 10, is currently leading a powerful Carrier Striker Group of warships, helicopters, and F35B stealth jets as part of Operation Achillean, which has seen Royal Navy on patrol and training exercises across Europe.
The £3.2bn warship has been running tests of its defence systems, including its on-board Phalanx close-in weapons system which can spew 75 rounds in a second.
In a video posted to social media, the ship’s high-speed minigun fires a several prolonged burst of rounds – ready to take on threats from both the sea and the air.
Most Popular
The defence system is also fitted on a variety of Royal Navy vessels, including Type 45 destroyers like Portsmouth-based HMS Defender, which released a series of videos highlighting its weapons in the summer.
HMS Prince of Wales, which is in Scotland for repairs, started the the social media trend last year, posting a high-production video to summarise the specifications of the high-tech weapon.