Footage of the site where thousands will gather to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day shows a huge barrier blocking off part of Southsea Common.

As previously reported by The News, event organisers have begun preparing the site for the event on June 5 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings which turned the tide of the second world war. This is in stark contrast to other larger events on the common such as Victorious where the site is closed to the public for only an additional couple of days.

Huge green hoardings have been placed around a large area of Southsea Common in preparation for the D-Day Commemorations

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, which is producing the event on behalf of the MoD, said it was keeping disruption down to a minimum with the ‘majority’ of the common still available for public use.

In a statement they said: “We always endeavour to keep disruption to local residents at a minimum while building a high profile event of this scale for local people and audiences to enjoy. “

What is happening in Portsmouth for D-Day 80?