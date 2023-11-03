'Horrified' Bedhampton family returned from Egypt to 50-foot fir tree on house and car following Storm Ciaran
The Hall family returned to their home in Bedhampton following a holiday to Egypt yesterday (November 2) afternoon – and they were greeted by a shocking vision.
Upon their arrival, they were ‘horrified’ to see that the 50-foot fir tree in their front garden had fallen down as a result of Storm Ciaran.
They were unable to get into their garden as the tree had fallen in front of their front gate and it had landed on their roof and on top of an outbuilding as well as the family car and a pond.
Tess Hall, her husband David and their two kids had to wait whilst a kind neighbour had to take a saw to the tree in order to make a pathway to the house.
Tess said: “We went to Egypt and my mum was looking after the house for me so we were getting updates about what was going on and a massive fir tree had come down and landed on my house roof, an outbuilding and my Land Rover all of which are somehow unscathed.
"It is in the front garden and I have lived in this house for 40 years and it was huge when I was little.
"It was like walking into a jungle – We were absolutely horrified, we thought that our roof had come off our house."
The family has currently got a tree surgeon working at their house to get rid of the tree and they are claiming on their house insurance for any damage that has been caused.
They have made light of the situation and Tess said that her family was worried for a robin that lived in the tree and would frequently come into the house for cheese –but this morning, they witnessed the robin flying around.
Tess added: “I think the tree surgeons will be there for a few days.
"We also had a hell of a job getting home from the airport because of the storm.”