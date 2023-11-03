A ‘horrified’ family were greeted to a 50-foot fir tree which had fallen onto their house on their return from Egypt.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hall family returned to their home in Bedhampton following a holiday to Egypt yesterday (November 2) afternoon – and they were greeted by a shocking vision.

Upon their arrival, they were ‘horrified’ to see that the 50-foot fir tree in their front garden had fallen down as a result of Storm Ciaran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: David Hall, 66 and son Leo, 10 outside their house with the fallen tree. Picture on right: The tree coming up to the front gate. Picture: Tess Hall

Tess Hall, her husband David and their two kids had to wait whilst a kind neighbour had to take a saw to the tree in order to make a pathway to the house.

Tess said: “We went to Egypt and my mum was looking after the house for me so we were getting updates about what was going on and a massive fir tree had come down and landed on my house roof, an outbuilding and my Land Rover all of which are somehow unscathed.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire has taken a battering following heavy rainfall and strong winds

"It is in the front garden and I have lived in this house for 40 years and it was huge when I was little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was like walking into a jungle – We were absolutely horrified, we thought that our roof had come off our house."

They have made light of the situation and Tess said that her family was worried for a robin that lived in the tree and would frequently come into the house for cheese –but this morning, they witnessed the robin flying around.

Tess added: “I think the tree surgeons will be there for a few days.