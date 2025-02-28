Police have released details over a horse that was seen on the loose galloping wildly through busy streets in Portsmouth - with a social media video showing it being hit by a car.

Horrifying footage has shown a frantic horse running in North End traffic before being hit by a car. | Imogen Brown

The shocking footage captures the terrified animal in North End running on London Road before it is thrown through the air when struck by a vehicle pulling out from traffic lights at Kingston Crescent around 12.30pm.

Despite the horrifying blow, the video shows the white horse, decorated in plumes, rise back to its feet before running away.

But according to Hampshire Police, the horse and its rider were also involved in a collision on nearby Copnor Road around the same time. “We were called at 12.35pm to a report of a collision between a car and a horse rider on Copnor Road. The horse rider suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

“The horse ran away from the scene but was later returned to its owner.”

The horse is understood to have been checked over by a vet and is recovering from its ordeal. Social media reports suggested it was part of a funeral cortege before its escape.

Readers of The News have reacted to the disturbing event. One person wrote on social media: “This is so unfair on that poor animal. North End is horrendous for traffic pretty much all the time.”

Another person said they “hope the family is ok of the funeral cortege” before adding: “I wish I was there to catch it but sadly when they are in flight mode they panic and don’t see anything in front. It’s terrifying to see a horse like that, especially in traffic.”

A third person posted: “I hope that the poor horse will be ok.”

A fourth said: “More care needs to be taken in this city to protect the horses. It was only last summer with the parade, horses were hit. Absolutely awful.”

A fifth person added: “Vet has checked him over. He’s back at the yard. The rider is ok, she’s been checked over by doctors.”