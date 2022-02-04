Huge floral tributes left for 'kindest soul' after 18-year-old from Gosport dies in crash near Gunwharf Quays
MORE than 80 bouquets, floral tributes, and ‘heart-broken’ messages have been left for a Gosport teenager who died after a shocking crash near Gunwharf Quays.
On Saturday night at around 10.30pm, emergency services were scrambled to a collision involving a bus and an 18-year-old woman from Gosport at the junction of St George's Road and Gunwharf Quays.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and her tragic death has shocked the city, with residents expressing their deepest sympathy with the young woman’s friends and family.
Now a huge outpouring of grief and condolences has led to dozens of floral tributes been laid at the site of the devastating incident.
Several notes left among the flowers refer to the teenager as a kind, loving, and thoughtful young woman.
One note attached to a bouquet of flowers said: ‘Thank you for always being there for me and constantly checking up on me. I will never forget you and will always love you, and remember everything you did for me and taught me.’
Another note added : ‘You (were) a lovely girl and had the most beautiful smile. You had the kindest soul and were so polite. You will forever be in all our hearts, rest in peace girl.’
Several pictures of the teenager smiling with friends have also been displayed in memory of the much-missed Gosport woman.
A note, adorned with hearts and displayed next to a photo of the 18-year-old, said: ‘I only knew you for such a short period of time, but am so grateful for the memories we’ve shared. You were so very gifted and kind, and brought happiness to myself and everyone around you. You will be missed so, so much.
Another added: ‘We will always love you...our hearts are broken.’
Those passing the scene at the time of the incident described the unfolding tragedy as deeply ‘upsetting’, with a group of young people visibly distraught alongside the police cordon.
Another note left among photos of the teenager with her friends said: ‘We all love you forever – never gonna be the same . Party hard up there, we’ll see you soon.’