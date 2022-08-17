Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the RSPCA has revealed that seven cats a day suffer at the hands of humans - and the charity says that last year, it received 568 reports of cat cruelty in the county.

While these numbers are expected to increase during the summer months, the RSPCA has also expressed fears that a recent boom in the kitten trade could see a worrying rise in unscrupulous breeders putting profits before welfare and could spell further cruelty to cats.

In the last five years, there were 825 reports made to Trading Standards across England and Wales involving kitten related complaints.

Compared with 2017 figures there was a 185 per cent increase in 2021 regarding the buying and selling of kittens.

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said: ‘The demand for pets soared during the pandemic meaning backstreet kitten breeders have been able to make more money out of flogging pets online.

‘We normally see a rise in kittens being sold at this time of year and coupled with the cost of living crisis, sadly we could see a boom in the kitten trade this year as a result.

‘If you are considering buying a kitten, we would urge people to use the Kitten Checklist.’

The checklist can be found at rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/cats/kittens.

Figures from the RSPCA also showed that over the last six years, there were 16,212 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards cats reported to the animal welfare charity, and in 2021 alone, there were 1,387 reports of intentional harm to cats.

Overall, there were 17,804 complaints made to the charity regarding cats in 2021 from abandonments, poisonings, mutilations, shootings, beatings and neglect.

Sam Watson, the charity’s cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: ‘As well as being hurt by their owners, cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.’