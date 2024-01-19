My heart now belongs to a gorgeous cavapoo who spends his time at a junior school with his dad, the headteacher.

I spent a morning at Stamshaw Junior School - but not to visit the humans. Instead, I made my way down to the school to meet a very special cavapoo named Buddy who now has my heart and, after visiting the school, it's clear he has everyone else's too. Buddy's story is one that is absolutely adorable and he has had a considerable impact on the well-being of the children and teachers alike. The 18-month-old cavapoo is owned by Rob Jones, the school's headteacher, and he has been coming to the school since he was 12 weeks old.

Buddy the Dog at playtime with some of the students at Stamshaw Junior School.

From the moment that I stepped through the doors, I knew I was in for a brilliant morning. I was welcomed by the gorgeous teddy bear dog running towards me but not without an air of caution. It was clear he was sussing this new human out and wanted to double check if I was worthy of cuddles - and thankfully I was. He sat down and let me give him treats and cuddles and I immediately felt overwhelmed with joy.

Buddy then showed me the lay of the land and it quickly became apparent that he is absolutely adored by all of the children because a line had soon formed at playtime with students asking to play fetch with him. It's obvious that he is part of the Stamshaw family and that he helps a lot of children when they feel stressed or overwhelmed.

I was like a child myself. I couldn't contain my excitement and perhaps, I was too over enthusiastic when it came to playing in the field. Buddy, who is a ball of cuteness, was sprinting up and down as the children (plus myself) took turns throwing his tennis ball. Back and forth, back and forth, he was relentlessly running up and down. It was clear that the love goes both ways.

Buddy the Dog with his dad, Rob Jones.