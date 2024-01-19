I visited Stamshaw Junior School to meet Buddy the cavapoo and I am absolutely besotted with him
My heart now belongs to a gorgeous cavapoo who spends his time at a junior school with his dad, the headteacher.
I spent a morning at Stamshaw Junior School - but not to visit the humans. Instead, I made my way down to the school to meet a very special cavapoo named Buddy who now has my heart and, after visiting the school, it's clear he has everyone else's too. Buddy's story is one that is absolutely adorable and he has had a considerable impact on the well-being of the children and teachers alike. The 18-month-old cavapoo is owned by Rob Jones, the school's headteacher, and he has been coming to the school since he was 12 weeks old.
From the moment that I stepped through the doors, I knew I was in for a brilliant morning. I was welcomed by the gorgeous teddy bear dog running towards me but not without an air of caution. It was clear he was sussing this new human out and wanted to double check if I was worthy of cuddles - and thankfully I was. He sat down and let me give him treats and cuddles and I immediately felt overwhelmed with joy.
Buddy then showed me the lay of the land and it quickly became apparent that he is absolutely adored by all of the children because a line had soon formed at playtime with students asking to play fetch with him. It's obvious that he is part of the Stamshaw family and that he helps a lot of children when they feel stressed or overwhelmed.
I was like a child myself. I couldn't contain my excitement and perhaps, I was too over enthusiastic when it came to playing in the field. Buddy, who is a ball of cuteness, was sprinting up and down as the children (plus myself) took turns throwing his tennis ball. Back and forth, back and forth, he was relentlessly running up and down. It was clear that the love goes both ways.
Buddy will stand at the gate with his dad each morning and evening to greet the children as they walk through the door and after speaking to Rob, it is clear just his presence has positively impacted everyone.
We then had to dry Buddy off as he had gotten himself a little muddy and then we visited a year five classroom. I felt as if my heart grew ten sizes during the morning and seeing him stroll into class was an amazing image . All of the children were so happy to see him and I think that his presence around the school is lovely.