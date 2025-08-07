Guildhall Square ‘came to life’ over the weekend with 2,500 people attending two epic open-air concerts.

Portsmouth Guildhall welcomed thousands of people last week as two hugely successful outdoor concerts took place, with fireworks rounding off the one-of-a-kind event.

Thousands flocked to Guildhall Square for two unique outdoor concerts - the first of their kind. Pictur: Steve Spurgin Photography | Steve Spurgin Photography

On Friday night, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performed an evening of the film music of the master, John Williams which featured huge scores from classics including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, JFK, Jaws, ET, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter and more.

The orchestra returned on Saturday night with a cast of West End singers to perform all the hits of ABBA including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Dancing Queen.

Andy Grays, CEO of The Guildhall Trust said: “These concerts were very special! The team put in a lot of hard work over the last year to make these events happen, and we couldn’t be prouder of our achievement.

“To see Guildhall Square come to life with so many people coming together to enjoy the space will resonate for a long time to come, and we are already in talks about future events.”

Equipped with chairs and picnics, the huge audience enjoyed the outdoor concerts, produced by The Guildhall Trust in partnership with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, which were among the first ticketed events to be held in Guildhall Square.

Dougie Scarfe OBE, CEO of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, said: “What an extraordinary feeling it was to share in this great celebration of live music-making, right in the heart of the city, last weekend.

“Together, we’ll share even more over the coming months, from symphonic hits to festive favourites.

“Music has the power to unite all ages like nothing else: we can’t wait to share it with you again.”