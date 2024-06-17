Inquest opens into death of popular lorry driver killed in massive crash on M27
Michal Kaminski, 36, was killed in the incident on the M27 near Eastleigh on Wednesday, February 21. An inquest into his death was opened at Winchester Coroners' Court on Monday by coroner Chris Wilkinson.
It follows the three-vehicle collision on the M27 westbound near junction 5 that saw the motorway closed for over a day - with the lorry bursting into flames hours after the crash. Michal, of Devizes Road, Salisbury, was delivering flooring for Salesmark West Limited in Salisbury at the time of the crash.
The inquest heard an initial cause of death has been given as multiple injuries. The full inquest will take place in Winchester on June 30 next year.
