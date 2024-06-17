Man and woman arrested as man knifed in leg after row in Portsmouth street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman have been arrested after a row broke out in Portsmouth before a man was knifed in the leg.

Police probe | nw

Police are investigating the incident in Cosham on Sunday 9 June around 8.15pm after being called by South Central Ambulance Service to reports a 20-year-old man had been attacked on Braintree Road. The force said the victim suffered knife wounds to his leg before he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was treated.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported that before the assault occurred, two women, who were with the men at the time, had been involved in an argument on Braintree Road towards the junction of Washbrook Road. A fight then started between the two men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of what happened and, as part of our enquiries, a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. A 19-year-old woman from Gosport was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have both been conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Call 101 with information or go online to How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, quoting incident number 44240242565.