Isle of Wight Festival 2024: Prodigy electrify the crowds as their headline act closes out the first full day
The Prodigy were the headline billing on Friday night (June 21), with the band playing some of their iconic tracks such as Breathe, Out of Space and Firestarter. It brought a close to the first day of main stage action at the Isle of Wight Festival held in Seaclose Park in Newport.
It was also a poignant evening for the headline band that established themselves as one of the biggest bands in the UK in the 90s. During one of their most famous hits, Firestarter, a laser projection of bandmember Keith Flint was beamed across the crowd. Keith died in March 2019 and it was special moment for the band and their fans.
Friday was packed full of great bands on the Main Stage with The K’s, The Darkness and Crowded House entertaining crowds through the day. Mike Skinner of The Streets played in the slot before Prodigy and got in amongst the crowd for parts of his performance. Crowds sang along to some his beloved tracks such a Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It.
The Main Stage was not the only place to see legendary musicians. Johnny Marr of The Smiths, played some of the bands iconic songs as well as a number of his solo tracks from his large back catalogue. Before The Pretenders took to the stage with Johnny Marr joining them for a rendition of Don’t Get Me Wrong.
There are still two days left of the festival where fans will enjoy a whole host of incredible acts across 13 stages and headline performances from Pet Shop Boys, Green Day, Suede and Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems. 55,000 people are expected to attend across the weekend.
