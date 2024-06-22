Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first night of a major UK festival has concluded with a legendary electronic band wowing in the crowds.

Prodigy closed the main stage on Friday, June 21 at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024. | IoW Festival

The Prodigy were the headline billing on Friday night (June 21), with the band playing some of their iconic tracks such as Breathe, Out of Space and Firestarter. It brought a close to the first day of main stage action at the Isle of Wight Festival held in Seaclose Park in Newport.

It was also a poignant evening for the headline band that established themselves as one of the biggest bands in the UK in the 90s. During one of their most famous hits, Firestarter, a laser projection of bandmember Keith Flint was beamed across the crowd. Keith died in March 2019 and it was special moment for the band and their fans.

The Main Stage was not the only place to see legendary musicians. Johnny Marr of The Smiths, played some of the bands iconic songs as well as a number of his solo tracks from his large back catalogue. Before The Pretenders took to the stage with Johnny Marr joining them for a rendition of Don’t Get Me Wrong.