Michael Cox, 75, has been trying to get two companies to decide who should fix the leak outside his home – which has been continually pouring water for four and a half months. Liquid is continually flowing from Mr Cox’s front lawn, down the driveway of his home in Ashford Close, Wymering, and into the street.

He told The News: ‘It has been going on for four and a half months. Thousands of gallons of water have been wasted. People will be slipping over it soon. It’s very bad.

Michael Cox has had a water leak on his drive in Wymering for more than four months. He says there is a dispute between Stonewater Housing Association and Portsmouth Water as to who should fix it.

‘I’ve reported it to the Stonewater housing association and Portsmouth Water loads of times. Nothing is going on and they’re blaming each other. It’s driving me mad.’

Mr Cox said the cause of the problem – which started in August – is unknown. He added he was shocked when he first saw it and is not confident of it being fixed.

‘I couldn’t believe that it was bubbling up through the lawn, then it started pouring out,’ he said. ‘It’s two streams running down and it’s horrendous. I’m more concerned about the children.

‘They ride their bikes along the street and it’s going to be icy soon. My stepdaughter slipped up on it once, but she was lucky she didn’t hurt herself.

Water is flowing into the street, and Mr Cox estimates thousands of gallons has been wasted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 121122-32).

‘Both of them are adamant they’re not going to fix. It could go on for another year.’

A Portsmouth Water spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of this situation and can confirm the responsibility to repair supply pipes to properties lies with the owner, which in this case is the housing association. They were informed of this issue in August and we have followed up on multiple occasions since as the leak had not been fixed.

‘Our most recent correspondence was on November 8 when the housing association told us that this was being treated as a priority.’

Michael Cox said his stepdaughter slipped over on the leak but was unhurt. He is worried about the water becoming a health hazard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 121122-35)