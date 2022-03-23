Mr Dymond, who lived in Portsmouth, is suspected to have died from suicide seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

The 63-year-old had taken a lie detector test after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Steve Dymond, left, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019 Jeremy Kyle is pictured right

Coroner Jason Pegg agreed to push back the inquest, which was due to start on Monday, after an application on behalf of Mr Dymond’s family, his office said.

He will give his ruling relating to the adjournment in open court at Ashburton Hall, Winchester, on Monday morning, it added.

A new date for proceedings has not yet been given.

Mr Dymond died of a morphine overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth, a preliminary hearing was told in 2020.

At the time, Mr Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a ‘serial liar’ and said he ‘would not trust him with a chocolate button’.

The coroner said Kyle, 56, would be an interested party at the inquest because ‘he may have caused or contributed’ to Mr Dymond’s death.

As previously reported, earlier this month the final text sent by Mr Dymond was revealed in which he said The Jeremy Kyle show was ‘responsible for what happens now’.

The last text from Mr Dymond before his death was revealed in a Channel 4 documentary earlier last week.

Mr Dymond’s message said: ‘I hope the Jeremy Kyle show is so happy now. They are responsible for what happens now. I hope this makes good ratings for them. I bet they keep this quiet. Never never never did I cheat on you. Never never. My final words.’

