Staff working in Portsmouth for a major gas firm have been told their jobs could be made redundant - with them told to move to Scotland to continue in their roles.

SGN in Portsmouth | Google

A consultation is underway at SGN’s customer service contact centre in Farlington with employees told the jobs could be moving to Perth in Scotland by June 25.

Around seven members of staff were delivered the shock news on Wednesday by human resources at the company. “I do not know where this leaves me,” one worker said.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We are proposing to consolidate our customer service contact centre roles based in Portsmouth into our site in Perth. We believe that a single location will ensure we provide the best service for our customers.

“At this stage, we are in consultation with a small number of individuals whose roles are impacted and their trade union representatives. No decision has been made or redundancies confirmed.

“We’re committed to keeping these colleagues informed and supported. If the proposal goes ahead, the impacted employees have been advised they are able to move with the roles to Perth if they wish or we will do everything we reasonably can to find a suitable alternative role for them in the south.”