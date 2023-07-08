A readily available defibrillator could be the difference between life and death for someone suffering from a cardiac arrest.

In a recent first aid course, the girls learnt the significance of the defibrillator and were prompted to search where in the local area the equipment was available. They discovered the nearest two defibrillators were a car drive away from their church on a busy dual carriageway.

The 1st Fareham Girls’ Brigade group succeeded at getting a local defibrillator to fill in the gap and are now thinking about how to ensure defibrillators are located in more public spaces.

‘Having a defibrillator which can be rapidly accessed is completely key to saving a life if someone’s heart stops beating.’

To protect the health of their community, the girls were motivated to raise money to fund the installation of a new defibrillator.

They hosted cake sales and collected donations from local businesses and money from town councillors. The group did not fall short and a new community defibrillator has been ready for action outside their base in Fareham Baptist New Life Church in Gosport Road, since May.

Leader, Wendy Townrow said: ‘Everyone was excited to help us. As we began, we were directed to several different places in the community for support and donations and each person was thrilled to be a part of this important goal.’