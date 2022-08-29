Lego Brickosaurs get set to leave Marwell Zoo
Lego brick dinosaurs are preparing to stampede out of a Hampshire zoo.
Marwell says its Brickosaurs will be leaving this weekend.
The herd of Lego animals have been at the zoo since March, with about two million bricks used in their construction.
The tallest exhibit is a brachiosaurus, which is about 3m high.
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
Victorious Festival sees hour-long queues to board Park and Ride from Lakeside in Cosham as traffic misery hits the city
-
3
Portsmouth samba drum band Batala over the moon with 'last minute' surprise invitation by Sam Ryder to perform his Eurovision hit 'Spaceman' at Victorious Festival
-
4
Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival
-
5
Motorist caught drink-driving with cocaine in her system after swerving on M27 at 106mph near Fareham
Entry to the Brickosaurs is included in a general admission ticket.
Read More
This weekend will be the final chance to see the sculptures, with extra events laid on.
The zoo says there will be a chance to ask questions to Lego experts and have pictures taken with the Lego dinosaurs and mascots, with fences being taken away from the styracosaurus and kentrosaurus displays,
There are also chances to win Lego and goodie bags by guessing the weight of the Spinosaurus sculpture and the number of bricks in the mosasaur.
Marwell Zoo is off the B2177 Portsmouth Road, on the Winchester side of Bishop's Waltham.