Lego Brickosaurs get set to leave Marwell Zoo

Lego brick dinosaurs are preparing to stampede out of a Hampshire zoo.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 29th August 2022, 1:03 pm

Marwell says its Brickosaurs will be leaving this weekend.

The herd of Lego animals have been at the zoo since March, with about two million bricks used in their construction.

The tallest exhibit is a brachiosaurus, which is about 3m high.

Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Entry to the Brickosaurs is included in a general admission ticket.

This weekend will be the final chance to see the sculptures, with extra events laid on.

The zoo says there will be a chance to ask questions to Lego experts and have pictures taken with the Lego dinosaurs and mascots, with fences being taken away from the styracosaurus and kentrosaurus displays,

There are also chances to win Lego and goodie bags by guessing the weight of the Spinosaurus sculpture and the number of bricks in the mosasaur.

Marwell Zoo is off the B2177 Portsmouth Road, on the Winchester side of Bishop's Waltham.

