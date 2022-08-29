Lego Brickosaurs get set to leave Marwell Zoo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marwell says its Brickosaurs will be leaving this weekend.

The tallest exhibit is a brachiosaurus, which is about 3m high.

Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Entry to the Brickosaurs is included in a general admission ticket.

This weekend will be the final chance to see the sculptures, with extra events laid on.

The zoo says there will be a chance to ask questions to Lego experts and have pictures taken with the Lego dinosaurs and mascots, with fences being taken away from the styracosaurus and kentrosaurus displays,

There are also chances to win Lego and goodie bags by guessing the weight of the Spinosaurus sculpture and the number of bricks in the mosasaur.