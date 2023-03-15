As reported, the incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and junction 7 around 12.30pm. Live travel service Romanse earlier said there were ‘delays on approach’.

Now police have revealed a car and lorry were involved in the incident. A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 12.18pm today to a report of a collision between junctions 5 and 7 on the M27 eastbound.

‘The collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a lorry. Officers attended. No injuries reported.’

A post on social media had said: ‘Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays on approach.’

The incident has now been cleared, according to Romanse. ‘Eastbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd after the earlier RTI, delays have eased,’ an update post said.

