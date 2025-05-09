'Loving' dad from Portsmouth was killed by car after getting out taxi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “loving husband and father” from Portsmouth was killed when he was hit by a car on the A3 after getting out of a taxi, an inquest heard.

As reported, police were called on Saturday 5 April to a collision involving a Kia Ceed and pedestrian Jerrick Gomez. The incident took place at around 2.45pm on the southbound carriageway near to Bramshott and the Hindhead Tunnel.

Mr Gomez, 36, of Twyford Avenue, was taken to hospital but sadly died on 9 April. Winchester Coroner's Court heard how Mr Gomez's family decided to take him off life support at Southampton General Hospital.

The inquest was told how he got out of a taxi at Bramshott Chase before he collided with the Kia Ceed which was travelling at 60mph. The taxi driver reported the incident to police.

The preliminary cause of Mr Gomez's death was given as a "traumatic brain injury” following a “road traffic collision". The full inquest will be held at Winchester Coroner's Court on March 9 next year.

Mr Gomez was a nurse from the Philippines who worked for Portsmouth City Council from July 2023. A remembrance service is being held today in St George's Church, Portsmouth, before his body is flown back to the Philippines on Saturday.

A driver who witnessed the horrific incident and stopped to help wrote on social media last month alongside a fundraising campaign to repatriate Mr Gomez’s body. The driver said: “I held his hand and stayed with him until the air ambulance came and I did all I could to help him but he sadly passed away.

“I never knew this man, after talking to his family he has a wife and child who are still in the Philippines, he was a kind and happy soul. They are all broken and in shock about what happened and are asking for any donations to get him home to his family.”

Jerrick’s family previously said in a tribute: "Jerrick was a man of warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a loving husband and father, whose greatest joy was his family. As a nurse, he cared deeply for others—his profession was a true reflection of his giving spirit.

"Jerrick had a way of making people feel instantly comfortable. His joyful personality, sense of humour, and easy-going nature made him a beloved friend and a cherished member of the community. He brought light wherever he went.

"Though his absence is deeply felt, the love he shared and the lives he touched will never be forgotten."

Police continue to ask anyone with information about this collision to contact them on 101, quoting 44250148673.