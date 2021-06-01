Major delays expected as vehicle flips and bursts into flames on Hampshire road

Delays of almost an hour have been reported on the southbound carriage way of the A34, towards the M3 Junction 9 roundabout towards Winchester, Highways England said.

Firefighters from across the county are reportedly at the scene, having been called out to reports of an overturned vehicle.

Speaking on Twitter, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A34 is currently very busy following a car fire approaching junction 9. We have a lane running now but this is likely to cause extensive delays.’

A vehicle fire on the A34 is causing significant delays across Hampshire, police have said. edited:habibur rahman

Hampshire-based traffic monitoring service Romanse said delays of about 55 minutes should be expected.

