Major delays expected as vehicle flips and bursts into flames on Hampshire road
POLICE are warning of ‘significant delays’ to rush hour traffic following a car fire on one of Hampshire’s major roads.
Delays of almost an hour have been reported on the southbound carriage way of the A34, towards the M3 Junction 9 roundabout towards Winchester, Highways England said.
Firefighters from across the county are reportedly at the scene, having been called out to reports of an overturned vehicle.
Speaking on Twitter, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A34 is currently very busy following a car fire approaching junction 9. We have a lane running now but this is likely to cause extensive delays.’
Hampshire-based traffic monitoring service Romanse said delays of about 55 minutes should be expected.