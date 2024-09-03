Man aims to make history with row around UK starting in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An endurance athlete is aiming to be the first person to row solo, non-stop and unsupported around mainland Great Britain - a feat which has never before been successfully completed.

Angus Collins - the world’s most successful ocean rower and the youngest man to break world records rowing across the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans - will begin ‘A Great British Odyssey’ next June.

Setting off from Portsmouth Harbour, the epic challenge could take between 30 to 60 days with up to 18 hours of rowing a day, across a distance of over 2,000 miles in a bid to highlight the lack of support for men in mental health crisis.

Angus risks facing Europe’s biggest whirlpools, treacherous shipping lanes and violent tidal runs in what is set to be the smallest and lightest ocean rowing vessel to ever take to the seas. He will only have himself to rely on for navigation and fuelling

The 35-year-old, who lives near Petersfield, is announcing his world record attempt ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day which takes place next week (Tuesday 10 September). As a passionate mental health advocate, he will be rowing to raise £250,000 for men’s suicide prevention charity James’ Place, which offers free and life saving treatment to men in suicidal crisis.

Despite Angus’ sporting prowess, the endurance rower has previously suffered from his own crippling mental health issues which culminated in a suicide attempt on his 30th birthday.

Angus said: “A Great British Odyssey will be a deeply personal journey for me and one that I hope symbolises the resilience needed to face mental health challenges. The UK is in the midst of a men’s mental health crisis and I find it utterly horrifying that suicide is the single leading cause of death for men under 35 in England and Wales.

“We simply cannot continue on this path. Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day next week, there’s perhaps never been a more appropriate time for me to announce A Great British Odyssey, share my story and encourage other men to talk more openly about the way they are feeling.

“We talk about removing the stigma around mental health and this is extremely important. However, for me personally, it's also essential that when a man does ask for help, he gets the right support, quickly and easily. Sadly, I know from my own experiences that this isn’t always the case and people can be let down by a lack of resources and long waiting lists.

“James’ Place saves men at the lowest times of their lives and I want to raise much-needed funds for this important charity so that their teams can continue carrying out such essential work.

“I have a lot of work to do before A Great British Odyssey begins next summer but it will be a very proud moment for me to row out of Portsmouth Harbour, which has such an incredible maritime history.”

Alex Abberton, fundraising manager at James’ Place, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Angus for taking on this amazing challenge for us. The men we see at James’ Place are at very high risk of ending their own life, so every pound raised by people like Angus is incredibly important.

“The money he raises will help us to provide free, life-saving therapy to men in suicidal crisis at our centres in Liverpool, London and Newcastle, and will also go towards our fourth centre in Birmingham which we hope to open next year."

The construction of A Great British Odyssey’s bespoke boat started this week and it is being built by a team of specialists in Millbrook, Cornwall. At just six metres long it will be partially crafted from recycled carbon fibres - previously used in car manufacturing and sports equipment - as well as recycled drinks bottles and flax fibres, known for their strength and stiffness.

Angus comes from a family with a strong nautical history - his grandfather was a world champion sailor in the Flying Dutchman world championships in 1965 and his sister, Bella Collins, has also broken world records rowing both the Atlantic and mid-Pacific Oceans.

Angus is seeking support from a range of private and corporate sponsors with details available at A Great British Odyssey.

Donations can be made at A Great British Odyssey’s Just Giving page.